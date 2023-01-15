 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Prince William to welcome Harry on coronation, predicts astrologer

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Prince Harry, in his recent interview, appeared showing his interest to attend King Charles' coronation in May as he said "the door is always open and the ball is in their [Royal Family's] court."

An astrologer has predicted that the Duke 'may attend coronation' if he has 'learned from previous fallouts'.

Patrick Price, an astrologer who specialises in tarot reading, turned to the stars for answers and told Express UK about his predictions for the couple, saying it is likely the Duke of Sussex will be at the coronation if he has 'learned from previous fallouts'. 

He said: “When looking to see if the Sussexes will be attending the coronation of King Charles and Camilla, it is essential to pay attention to what will be happening to their planets around May."

"We see the South Node representing life lessons and wisdom in Harry's third house that rules the mind, intellect, and decision-making. This could mean that Harry's decision-making at this time may be very logical and could factor in the lessons learned from previous family fallouts," he added.

"This suggests that he might be looking to act accordingly, keeping family approaches strong and potentially seeking to avoid further conflict, in which case Harry and Meghan may attend the coronation."

He claimed: "When considering whether an olive branch will be extended to the couple from their royal relatives, Neptune passing through King Charles' first house is an interesting aspect to consider. Neptune is the planet of 'forgiveness,' and the first house represents the 'self.'

“This may allude to Charles leading with a forgiving heart in his decision-making and may even mean he wishes to make amends with his son and daughter-in-law.

"Sometimes, Neptune in this position suggests that healing and forgiveness are the top priority for the person concerned, so this could also imply that Charles makes it his main conquest of 2023 to repair relations between the royals."

"The possibilities are endless, but it seems as though they could find their income by engaging with their creativity and pouring it into some form of artistic outlet."

