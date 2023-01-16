 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Cate Blanchett comments to Margot Robbie irks metal fans

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Cate Blanchett comments to Margot Robbie irks metal fans 

Cate Blanchett is under fire for questioning Margot Robbie's love for heavy metals, as metal fans do not take it lightly.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Barbie star revealed she had a "goth, very emo" phase, during which she hooked to heavy metal music, "dyed my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade".

However, the Oscar winner chimed in to ask the Suicide Squad star, "Does anyone like heavy metal music?

"Was that something you genuinely liked?" Blanchett asked.

The 32-year-old defended her music taste, saying she still "genuinely" likes heavy metal music before Thor star quipped, "Do you like monster trucks and things like that?"

To which, The Babylon star replied, "It wasn't monster trucks and Slipknot; it was Neighbours and Slipknot."

Rolling Stone editor Marlow Stern shared the clip of their interaction, captioning, "Love Cate Blanchett totally mystified that Margot Robbie was an emo girl into metal music".

Metalheads on Twitter came out in Robbie's support and called Blanchett's remarks "condescending."

One person wrote, "I love how Cate Blanchett has no clue about what metal fans are like IRL."

Another called Robbie the "metal representative for Hollywood", while a third branded Blanchett's comment as "rather judgemental".

"As a metalhead, this is the worst thing I've ever heard someone ask about metal. Smh [shaking my head] Cate Blanchett. Do better," someone else commented.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles dealing with Prince Harry via his lawyers: report

King Charles dealing with Prince Harry via his lawyers: report
Britney Spears addresses 'manic meltdown' at restaurant, ‘watching my every move’

Britney Spears addresses 'manic meltdown' at restaurant, ‘watching my every move’
Amy Robach gushes over hubby T.J. Holmes in Insta post

Amy Robach gushes over hubby T.J. Holmes in Insta post
Stars flock to Dakar for All-Africa Music Awards

Stars flock to Dakar for All-Africa Music Awards
Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori was 'Quiet, Normal Girl,' close pal

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori was 'Quiet, Normal Girl,' close pal
Paul Dooley talks being apart from kids as he played beloved movie dad

Paul Dooley talks being apart from kids as he played beloved movie dad
Austin Butler arrives in all-black at Critics Choice Awards days after Lisa Marie Presley death

Austin Butler arrives in all-black at Critics Choice Awards days after Lisa Marie Presley death

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry iconic photo shows they’re ‘alone in their own world’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry iconic photo shows they’re ‘alone in their own world’
King Charles, Prince William not expected to attend King Constantine funeral

King Charles, Prince William not expected to attend King Constantine funeral