Monday Jan 16 2023
Austin Butler arrives in all-black at Critics Choice Awards days after Lisa Marie Presley death

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Austin Butler walked the red carpet of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, days after the tragic death of Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Butler was nominated in the Best Actor category for his outstanding performance in the 2022 Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis.

The 31-year-old Butler - who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in the biopic - was joined by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann.

For the star-studded event, Butler stepped out in an all-black attire, including dress shirt with several buttons unbuttoned, under a black suit coat.

Luhrmann also opted for a classic black tuxedo with a black coat with white dress shirt. The duo posed Catherine Martin, who is nominated for both her costume design and production design on Elvis.

Elvis was also nominated for Best Editing and Best Hair and Makeup for the Critics Choice Awards.

Lisa Marie and her mother Priscilla were in the audience Tuesday at the 80th annual Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie, who died at age 54, was seen applauding Butler after winning best actor award. Butler used his acceptance speech to thank Lisa Marie and Priscilla, who were sitting together with his sister, Ashley.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories and your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," he said.

Butler mourned the loss of Elvis' only daughter Thursday and penned a touching tribute saying that his “heart is completely shattered” for her children and mother after “the tragic and unexpected loss”.

