Kim Kardashian throws hello-Kitty themed birthday bash for Chicago amid Kanye's wedding

Kim Kardashian threw an epic Hello Kitty-themed party for her and Kanye West‘s daughter, Chicago on her 5th birthday.



Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago turned 5 on January 13, 2023, and the socialite celebrated her daughter’s birthday with a fancy birthday bash based on Hello-Kitty theme.

On Sunday, January 13, the Skims founder turned to Instagram to wish her 5-year-old daughter.

“My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can’t believe you’re 5!” She wrote. “I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!”

Khloé Kardashian also commented, “Def your twin,” while Foodgod (born Jonathan Cheban) added, “Happy Birthday Chi!!! the cutest!”

Chicago was dressed in pink outfit and she opted to tie her hair in pink braids which matched the decor of her Hello Kitty-themed party.

Guests were welcomed by pink-colored balloon trees and balloons of the iconic cartoon character.



Everything was so perfectly decorated in different hues of pink color. The milkshake bar created Instagram-worthy beverages, while, waffle pops were also served as a sweet snack.



Kids also enjoyed crustless grilled cheese with pink filling while adults could munch the ramen bar, a nod to Hello Kitty’s Japanese origins.

Kim also made sure to arrange some brainstorming and physical activities for daughter Chicago and her friends.

Two pink slides that led into a giant ball pit for playtime and stuffed white kittens were placed on one table to be decorated with custom shirts.

There was a station to make slime and a table where ceramic Hello Kitty piggy banks could be painted.

Dad Kanye West’s attendance at daughter's 5th birthday is unclear. The rapper, 45, married the SKKN By Kim founder in 2014.

Kim filed for divorce in 2021 and the pair were officially declared single in March 2022 before their split was finalized in December 2022.