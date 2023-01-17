 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS J-Hope to shine in Louis Vuitton 2023 Paris fashion show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

BTS J-Hope to shine in Louis Vuitton 2023 Paris fashion show
BTS J-Hope to shine in Louis Vuitton 2023 Paris fashion show 

BTS star J-Hope is collaborating with high fashion brand Louis Vuitton for his upcoming Paris show.

On January 16, the world-famous French brand took to its official Twitter account to confirm that BTS star J-Hope will be attending the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter fashion show in Paris.

Meanwhile, J-Hope on his Instagram handle also confirmed that he was invited by the L.V. for the Paris show by sharing a couple of photos and videos of him with a giant bouquet. The 28-year-old singer got this present from the luxury brand with an invitation card to attend its upcoming fashion show.

The Louis Vuitton upcoming 2023’s fashion show will take place in Paris on January 19 and BTS member will steal the spotlight.

For those unversed, J-Hope is a member of the famous Korean band BTS and made his solo debut with the album Jack in the Box on July 15, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Renner reaches out to fans for review of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2

Jeremy Renner reaches out to fans for review of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2
After a Davos DJ gig, Idris Elba has new role: advocate for small farmers

After a Davos DJ gig, Idris Elba has new role: advocate for small farmers
Netflix unveils massive 2023's Korean content slate

Netflix unveils massive 2023's Korean content slate

Camilla determined to make Kate Middleton’s life a ‘nightmare’?

Camilla determined to make Kate Middleton’s life a ‘nightmare’?
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked’ as Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz move in with Selena Gomez

Victoria Beckham ‘shocked’ as Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz move in with Selena Gomez

Fans slam Kendall Jenner for 'entitled' attitude

Fans slam Kendall Jenner for 'entitled' attitude
Netflix upcoming Western series 'The Abandons': Release date, plot

Netflix upcoming Western series 'The Abandons': Release date, plot
Zendaya celebrates her 2023 Critics Choice award win, ‘I can’t stop smiling’

Zendaya celebrates her 2023 Critics Choice award win, ‘I can’t stop smiling’
Cardi B showers love over Offset for ‘fighting’ for his family after she filed divorce

Cardi B showers love over Offset for ‘fighting’ for his family after she filed divorce
Harry Styles to perform at 2023 BRIT Awards next month

Harry Styles to perform at 2023 BRIT Awards next month
Jackie Chan sends special gift to BLACKPINK on Hong Kong tour

Jackie Chan sends special gift to BLACKPINK on Hong Kong tour
Jeremy Renner says he’s ‘missing’ home as he recovers traumatic injuries

Jeremy Renner says he’s ‘missing’ home as he recovers traumatic injuries