BTS J-Hope to shine in Louis Vuitton 2023 Paris fashion show

BTS star J-Hope is collaborating with high fashion brand Louis Vuitton for his upcoming Paris show.

On January 16, the world-famous French brand took to its official Twitter account to confirm that BTS star J-Hope will be attending the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter fashion show in Paris.

Meanwhile, J-Hope on his Instagram handle also confirmed that he was invited by the L.V. for the Paris show by sharing a couple of photos and videos of him with a giant bouquet. The 28-year-old singer got this present from the luxury brand with an invitation card to attend its upcoming fashion show.

The Louis Vuitton upcoming 2023’s fashion show will take place in Paris on January 19 and BTS member will steal the spotlight.



For those unversed, J-Hope is a member of the famous Korean band BTS and made his solo debut with the album Jack in the Box on July 15, 2022.