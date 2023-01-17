Zendaya celebrates her 2023 Critics Choice award win, ‘I can’t stop smiling’

Zendaya celebrated her latest achievement as she won the 2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria.

The Dune actress, 26, took to her Instagram Story on Monday morning and thanked the Critics Choice Association for the award as she did not attend the star-studded ceremony, held on Jan. 15.

Zendaya posted a monochrome picture of herself on a bike with a suitcase in hand.

“Woke up to some incredible news... thank you so much @criticschoice for this honor. I can't stop smiling and can't express how grateful I am,” she captioned the snap.

The Spider Man: Homecoming actress dropped a second image of herself - a still from the hit HBO show.

Earlier this week, Zendaya bagged her first Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in the HBO series. She skipped that ceremony too due to previous work commitments.

Zendaya, who is now two-time Emmy Award-winning actress was not present at the event, due to which, host Elle Fanning accepted the award on her behalf.

As per reports, the California native has been busy filming Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya plays 17-year-old Rue in Euphoria, which is the American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name.