 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez gushes over ‘amazing leading man’ Josh Duhamel in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Jennifer Lopez gushes over ‘amazing leading man’ Josh Duhamel in ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Jennifer Lopez gushes over ‘amazing leading man’ Josh Duhamel in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez talked about sharing the screen with “amazing leading man” Josh Duhamel in her highly anticipated film Shotgun Wedding.

The Hustlers star discussed starring back-to-back in movies about marriage while also tying the knot to love of her life Ben Affleck in real life.

"I didn't plan any of it this way," Lopez said while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, Marry Me... we wound up filming it like, right before the pandemic happened.”

“And then they held onto that for a year and a half... and Shotgun Wedding, that was the first one I did when people started filming again,” she added.

While the Owen Wilson starrer was about showcasing her musical talents, the Jason Moore directorial gives Lopez a chance to showcase her action.

Talking about her on-screen chemistry with Duhamel, Lopez said, "I couldn’t have gotten luckier to have the most amazing leading man who could do the comedy, do the action, and really nail the emotional stuff."

"We always said, it was Josh’s line to me on our first call that we did, it was like, if people don't believe us together, none of this works,” she added.

"It was one of those things where everything came together," Lopez continued. "And then we had this really big expensive supporting cast, amazing stars and comedians and that were supporting us."

The upcoming romantic action comedy, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz, will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 27th. 

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Renner ‘very excited’ as he returns home from the hospital

Jeremy Renner ‘very excited’ as he returns home from the hospital

Billie Eilish fears ‘my body is gaslighting me’

Billie Eilish fears ‘my body is gaslighting me’
Channing Tatum not sure about getting married again amid Zoe Kravitz romance

Channing Tatum not sure about getting married again amid Zoe Kravitz romance
Billie Eilish gets update for restraining order on home burglar

Billie Eilish gets update for restraining order on home burglar
Channing Tatum details ‘super scary’ Jenna Dewan divorce: ‘We were so different’

Channing Tatum details ‘super scary’ Jenna Dewan divorce: ‘We were so different’
Latest sales figures show Harry's book has become biggest selling memoir

Latest sales figures show Harry's book has become biggest selling memoir

China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels

China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels
Prince Harry in trouble with Iran for 'killing 25 innocent people'?

Prince Harry in trouble with Iran for 'killing 25 innocent people'?
Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'

Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'
Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'

Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'
Prince Harry did not go 'far enough' in bashing Royal: American journalist

Prince Harry did not go 'far enough' in bashing Royal: American journalist
Godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet becomes the richest actor in the world

Godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet becomes the richest actor in the world