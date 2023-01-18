Kate Middleton looks ethereal in chic red top and midi skirt as she visits Foxcubs Nursery

Kate Middleton was in high spirits as she paid a visit to the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton on Wednesday amid Prince Harry's allegations against the palace.



The Princess of Wales shrugged off Harry's claims with her super cute smile as she mingled with the minors at the nursery, looking ethereal in turtleneck top crafted from a soft cashmere blend and a coordinating midi skirt, which she teamed with a designer's camel coat.



Prince William's wife wore her famous locks in a perfectly blow-dried style and her makeup was super subtle and gowing, elevating the much-adored royal's look.



The royal family honoured the princess as they shared Kate's video and pictures to their official social media accounts on Wednesday.

Taking to twitter, they wrote: "The Princess of Wales joins children from Foxcubs Nursery in Luton during a visit in support of her ongoing work to promote the importance of early childhood."

Taking to In Instagram, they wrote: "Her Royal Highness also met early childhood educators and joined a discussion with parents about the support that the nursery provides them on both a day-to-day basis and for the ongoing social and emotional development of their child.

"The Princess of Wales has long been an advocate for the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes and founded The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, which works to raise awareness of and promote collaborative action on early childhood to transform society for generations to come."

Foxcubs nursery is rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, and is an early years’ service run by the Early Years Alliance, which offers 70 places for local children aged between two and five years old.

As always, Kate received massive praise for her gorgeous look and evergreen smile. Some of royal fans lauded the princess Kate for continuing her people friendly activities by shunning Harry and Meghan's allegations.