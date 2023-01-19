 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Damien Chazelle defends his box-office fail 'Babylon': 'We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Damien Chazelle defends his box-office fail Babylon: We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers

Damien Chazelle came to the defense of his box-office failure Babylon, led by Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

Since its release, Babylon has earned mixed reviews from critics, to which director, Damien Chazelle declared, "more films should divide critics."

Speaking to Insider, Chazelle said, "It’s good to have something that stimulates conversation and debate and a lot of fierce opinions on either side."

"We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers and get some people mad, and I think that’s good. More movies should do that," he continued.

"It’s an interesting thing of, where you make something, and then I do believe that it sort of becomes, once the filmmaker finishes the movie, the audience’s, and that includes the critics, includes everyone. And everyone’s gonna have a different take on the film. And I think they’re all legitimate," 37-year-old Chazelle added.

As per Daily Mail, Babylon, which focuses on the wild soirees of 1920s Hollywood, has only grossed $14.8 million against an $78–80 million budget since its December 23, 2022, release.

More From Entertainment:

Paul Rudd to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3, reveal Selena Gomez, Steve Martin reveal Meryl Streep

Paul Rudd to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3, reveal Selena Gomez, Steve Martin reveal Meryl Streep
Tom Brady responds to suggestion of dating Sally Field

Tom Brady responds to suggestion of dating Sally Field
Prince Anne hosts first investiture ceremony of 2023 at Palace

Prince Anne hosts first investiture ceremony of 2023 at Palace
Marie Osmond says her weight loss is the secret of her looking and feeling youthful

Marie Osmond says her weight loss is the secret of her looking and feeling youthful
Lisa Marie Presley was in a dark place due to son Benjamin Keough's death, says friend Harry Nelson

Lisa Marie Presley was in a dark place due to son Benjamin Keough's death, says friend Harry Nelson
Hugh Dillon calls Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner 'unstoppable'

Hugh Dillon calls Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner 'unstoppable'
Kate Middleton looks ethereal in chic red top and midi skirt as she visits Foxcubs Nursery

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in chic red top and midi skirt as she visits Foxcubs Nursery
Emma Roberts shares challenges of motherhood at the premiere of new film: 'It's really hard'

Emma Roberts shares challenges of motherhood at the premiere of new film: 'It's really hard'
Jenna Johnson shares a glimpse at newborn son with Val Chmerkovskiy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'

Jenna Johnson shares a glimpse at newborn son with Val Chmerkovskiy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'
Naomi Campbell honours late godson Harry Brant: 'Your godmother misses you'

Naomi Campbell honours late godson Harry Brant: 'Your godmother misses you'
Korean idols Ten and Jeonghan grab seats next to 'Wednesday' stars Jenna Ortega and more at a fashion show

Korean idols Ten and Jeonghan grab seats next to 'Wednesday' stars Jenna Ortega and more at a fashion show
Prince Harry lands himself in trouble, faces court

Prince Harry lands himself in trouble, faces court