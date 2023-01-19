Stormi’s parents Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott ‘splitting for good’?

File Footage

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly decided to go on a ‘break’ because of how different their lifestyles are.



Entertainment Tonight insiders have brought these revelations to light.

Per their findings, “The two have had an up and down relationship and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good.”

At this point in life, “Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that's been a big issue.”

While “Kylie doesn't go out too much,” with two kids, “Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends.”

“The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”