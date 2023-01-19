A$AP Rocky gushes on fatherhood: ‘I’m a full dad now’

A$AP Rocky is enjoying fatherhood to its fullest.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the Grammy-nominated rapper dished on what it is like to be a father.

“I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now,” said the rapper, who welcomed a son with Rihanna in May, 2022.

He also added that now that he is a parent, he has whole other perspective on things even when it comes to be creative.

“Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole ‘nother perspective.”

He continued, “But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

Rocky and Rihanna, both 34, began dating in November 2020 after a nearly decade-long friendship. The pair welcomed a son together two years after dating, per People Magazine.

Rocky also gushed about RiRi’s upcoming Super Bowl performance which he dubbed to be “incredible” and added that he was “more excited than everybody else” for it.

He stated that workwise, the year had been fog for them both. “It’s just incredible,” the rapper continued. “Especially for both of us — it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”