 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
AFP

Bird statue fetches $100,000 as Musk auctions Twitter HQ items

By
AFP

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

A Twitter bird statue fetched $100,000 on Wednesday as Elon Musk auctioned off furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and more from the tech firms downtown San Francisco headquarters.— Twitter
A Twitter bird statue fetched $100,000 on Wednesday as Elon Musk auctioned off furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and more from the tech firm's downtown San Francisco headquarters.— Twitter

A Twitter bird statue fetched $100,000 on Wednesday as Elon Musk auctioned off furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and more from the tech firm's downtown San Francisco headquarters.

An online auction of "surplus corporate office assets of Twitter" that lasted slightly more than 24 hours also featured a 10-foot neon light in the shape of Twitter's bird logo, which brought in a winning bid of $40,000, Heritage Global Partners auction service confirmed.

Among the 631 lots were espresso machines, ergonomically correct desks, televisions, bicycle-powered charging stations, pizza ovens and a decorative planter shaped like an "@" sign.

Musk in December said that severe cost cuts at Twitter had repaired the company's dire finances as he set out to find a new CEO for his troubled social media platform.

The mercurial billionaire told a live chat forum at the time that without the changes, including firing over half of Twitter's employees, the company would have bled $3 billion dollars a year.

Musk said he had been "cutting costs like crazy" at the platform he bought for $44 billion.

Just weeks into his ownership of Twitter, Musk fired about half of its 7,500-strong workforce, sparking concern that the company was insufficiently staffed to carry out content moderation and spooking governments and advertisers.

Musk said his strategy is to massively reduce costs while building up revenue, and that a new $8 subscription service called Twitter Blue would help with that goal.

Musk-led Twitter has been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.

Musk's takeover also saw a surge in racist or hateful tweets, drawing in scrutiny from regulators and chasing away big advertisers, Twitter's main source of revenue.

More From Sci-Tech:

Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fossils in Chile's Patagonia

Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fossils in Chile's Patagonia
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launch countdown to begin soon

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launch countdown to begin soon
Tesla video promoting self-driving was staged, engineer testifies

Tesla video promoting self-driving was staged, engineer testifies
Is microsoft laying off employees?

Is microsoft laying off employees?
Here's a 'new way' to send voice notes on WhatsApp

Here's a 'new way' to send voice notes on WhatsApp
Drone thermal imaging captures rare turtle laying eggs in Thailand

Drone thermal imaging captures rare turtle laying eggs in Thailand
Amazing WhatsApp tricks for daily use

Amazing WhatsApp tricks for daily use
This new way to refrigerate has zero global warming potential

This new way to refrigerate has zero global warming potential
Would you have burgers made of insect meat?

Would you have burgers made of insect meat?
WATCH: Star gets eaten up by 'hungry' black hole to become a doughnut

WATCH: Star gets eaten up by 'hungry' black hole to become a doughnut
Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet
Scientists 'reverse ageing' in mice hoping humans could do the same one day

Scientists 'reverse ageing' in mice hoping humans could do the same one day