Thursday Jan 19 2023
Robert Pattinson lambasts deep fakes of himself on social media: 'It's terrifying'

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Robert Pattinson shared his feelings regarding deep fakes and lambasted his deep fakes, spread all over social media.

Speaking with ES magazine, in a piece published on January 19, Robert registered his protest against deep fakes by saying, "It's terrifying."

Robert continued by saying, "The amount of people who know me quite well and will still be like, 'Why are you doing these weird dancing videos on TikTok?' It's really bizarre."

The Twilight actor further talked about the consequences of deep fakes, "You just realise that we're two years away from it being indistinguishable from reality," he explained, "and what on Earth am I going to do as a job then?"

Robert is working with the director of Oscar-winner Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, for his new movie called Mickey 17, playing two versions of himself.

