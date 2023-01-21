Expert explains how Harry's book affected Archewell brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have hurt the royal family with their Netflix documentary, a book and a string of interviews, but they have also apparently damaged their own brand in the process.

Pauline Maclaran ,a Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research, told Express.co.uk that the couple's Archewell brand has been "completely lost" among the furore of the Netflix series and Harry's book.

Harry book titled "Spare" has sold more than a million copies in the US and the UK since it was released.

In his book, Harry said he was physically attacked by his brother Prince William as he discussed his relations with his family after his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Commenting on the book, Maclaran said, "Harry is certainly not going the right away about this. What is getting lost in all of this is the Sussex brand - what is the Sussex brand?

"We know they are not allowed to use Sussex Royal anymore so they set up the Archewell Foundation, with Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio. The deals with Netflix and Spotify tie in with all of that.

"But within all this furore and all of the discussions, all the talk is about the Sussexes, Harry and of course, the 'Spare', which are all sort of sub-brands that are floating around.

"You don't hear a thing about Archewell and it seems that Archewell is getting completely lost in all of this other stuff.

"The Netflix documentary series and Harry's book, it is very hard to see how they tie in with the aims of the Archewell Foundation, which are to inspire, unite communities and generally focus on compassion."