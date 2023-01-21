 
Saturday Jan 21 2023
'That's so Raven' fans surprised by Raven-Symoné's pronunciation of her name

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Disney’s That’s So Raven star, Raven-Symoné just revealed the actual pronunciation of her name and fans are surprised.

Since her childhood stardom, fans have pronounced the Disney alum’s name as “Raven Sim-moan.” However, in a TikTok shared Thursday, January 19, 2023, Raven-Symoné, 37, clarified that’s not how it’s supposed to be said.

She used the TikTok sound that expresses doubt through the perspective of someone saying “Shut up, it is not.” Raven-Symoné mouthed the words, “Yes, it is.”

It’s “See-mon-ye Like Yay,” she wrote on the text over the clip.

This came as shocking news to many longtime fans, as the actor has also been pronouncing her own name as “Sim-moan” throughout her career, via People.

“The whole time ‘I’m raven simone and you’re watching Disney channel’ you could have said it right cause how they gon[sic] make you say your own name wrong,” one commenter wrote. The comment received 900 likes.

Another user agreed, “But i don’t remember you saying it like that in the little ‘I’m raven symoné and you’re watching Disney channel’”

Another added, “Well whose fault is that.”

However, one fan was quick to point out that she never actually said her full name. “She said ‘Hi I’m Raven from that’s so Raven and you’re watching Disney Channel’ never said her last name”

One fan pointed out that Raven confirmed it once before. “I remembered when RuPaul correctly said it and you confirmed it!”

Raven-Symoné isn’t the first celebrity to point out her name is not being pronounced correctly.

In 2018, Chrissy Teigen revealed her last name is not pronounced “Tea-gan” but “Tie-gan.”

Ariana Grande shared a similar bit of information the same year. The thank u, next singer said her last name isn't pronounced “Grahnd-eh” but “Grahnd-ee.”

