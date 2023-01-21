Fact-check: Documents show Imran Khan did collect Rs4.8bn for flood victims

Khan’s live telethons received pledges amounting to Rs15 billion, of which Rs4.6 billion have been received

Senator Dr Sania Nishtar — who was also the Former Special Assistant of the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and was tasked by former prime minister Imran Khan to oversee the collection and distribution of funds for victims of the devastating rains and floods in Pakistan — has revealed that Khan’s live telethons received pledges amounting to Rs15 billion, of which Rs4.6 billion have been received so far.

But rival politicians, and social media users, have accused Nishtar and Khan’s political party of exaggerating the amount he has collected till now.

Nishtar’s statement is accurate. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has managed to amass Rs4.8 billion, to date.

Claim

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique tweeted late last year that the PTI was promised Rs13 billion through telethons.

“Now Sania Nishtar tells us that Rs4.3 billion have been collected so far which is present in the bank accounts,” he wrote, “How did the amount increase by two-thirds? And in which accounts is the money present?”

His tweet has received over 1,000 retweets and 2,000 likes, at the time of writing.

At the same time, another Twitter user accused Dr Sania Nishtar of lying about the Rs4 billion in the bank accounts. “The State Bank data shows only Rs50 million,” the user wrote.

Fact

Documents shared by Sania Nishtar with Geo Fact Check show that PTI has received Rs4.8 billion out of the Rs15 billion pledges made, in three live telethons held by Imran Khan last year.

For the collection of funds, the PTI had set up three bank accounts, one each in the Bank of Punjab, the Bank of Khyber and the National Bank of Pakistan, while the Insaf Relief Foundation in the United States is also gathering donations on behalf of Imran Khan.

In the Bank of Punjab, the amount collected to date is Rs3.4 billion, as per bank documents.

In the Bank of Khyber, the PTI has received Rs1.2 billion and in the National Bank of Pakistan, it has garnered Rs2.7 million to date.

The Insaf Relief Foundation has collected $650,000 (Rs148.85 million).

Meanwhile, government officials with knowledge of the matter also confirmed the amount to Geo Fact Check on the condition of anonymity

