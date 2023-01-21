Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffering setback in tussle with royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been accused of ‘blackmailing’ the royal family amid rumours around release of their second book, need to revisit their policy as all their stunts are reportedly weakening their credibility.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's assault on the royal family, particularly Prince and Princess of Wales, has caused severe damage to their own reputation in both the UK and the US.

The Sussexes have a bitter pill to swallow as their popularity has plummeted not just in the UK - but in the US as well. While an Ipsos Mori poll this week suggests that William and Kate remained the most popular royals in the UK following the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

A Newsweek poll suggests that as much as Spare has damaged the Royal Family, it may not have helped Harry and Meghan themselves, with their US popularity dropping further.

Royal expert and historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, as per Express UK, had also accused the California-based couple of grabbing the limelight as he said: "The thing is, of course, that this is supposed to be the first of a four book deal and we've had him almost blackmailing the Royal Family saying 'oh, well, I left the most sensational pieces out of the book," Mankoo said.



Earlier, Harry in an interview with Britain's ITV network, has claimed that members of the Royal Family had gotten “into bed with the devil" in order to get positive tabloid coverage. Prince Harry also asserted that his family was "complicit" in his wife Meghan's pain and suffering.

He further alleged that his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had revealed private conversations to the media.