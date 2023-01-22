 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's 'second book' will coincide with King Charles'coronation?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Prince Harrys second book will coincide with King Charlescoronation?

Days after the release of his book "Spare", Prince Harry said he had enough content to release another book.

He, however, suggested that he does not plan to publish another book because he fears his family will not forgive him.

Harry said he wants reconciliation with his family but also expects an apology for whatever was done to him and his wife.

A royal expert has now accused Harry and his wife Meghan Markle of accused of 'blackmailing' Royal Family with 'volume two' of Spare.

He said the couple are thinking of stealing the limelight when all eyes should be on the Coronation and future reign of King Charles III.

"The thing is, of course, that this is supposed to be the first of a four book deal and we've had him almost blackmailing the Royal Family saying 'oh, well, I left the most sensational pieces out of the book'," said historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo.

He said, "Almost, 'If you don't engage with me and apologise, well who knows, maybe there will be a volume two to Spare'."

King Charles' coronation is due to take place in May 2023.


More From Entertainment:

Jay Z and boxer Amir Khan take an iconic picture ahead of Beyonce's Dubai show with many other celebrities

Jay Z and boxer Amir Khan take an iconic picture ahead of Beyonce's Dubai show with many other celebrities
Jeremy Renner expresses gratitude in a new health update post: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'

Jeremy Renner expresses gratitude in a new health update post: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'

Victoria Beckham slammed for claiming being makeup free in beauty routine video: 'No make-up but 27 filters'

Victoria Beckham slammed for claiming being makeup free in beauty routine video: 'No make-up but 27 filters'
Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana snapped shooting for upcoming thriller series 'Lioness' in Spain

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana snapped shooting for upcoming thriller series 'Lioness' in Spain
Tori Spelling reveals she spent $400 on Denise Richards' OnlyFans in 2 Days

Tori Spelling reveals she spent $400 on Denise Richards' OnlyFans in 2 Days
Petition urging ITV not to sack Jeremy Clarkson crosses 10000 mark

Petition urging ITV not to sack Jeremy Clarkson crosses 10000 mark
Storm Reid says working with Nia Long was amazing

Storm Reid says working with Nia Long was amazing
Vivica A. Fox says her phone blew up after 'Kill Bill' Cameo in SZA Music Video

Vivica A. Fox says her phone blew up after 'Kill Bill' Cameo in SZA Music Video
Tori Spelling says her daughter Stella is not doing great

Tori Spelling says her daughter Stella is not doing great
King Charles decides to heal Prince Edward's wound, will make him the Duke of Edinburgh

King Charles decides to heal Prince Edward's wound, will make him the Duke of Edinburgh
Neil Young pays tribute to late band member David Crosby

Neil Young pays tribute to late band member David Crosby
Emilia Clarke cuts a dazzling figure in a cream coloured co-ord at the Sundance Film Festival

Emilia Clarke cuts a dazzling figure in a cream coloured co-ord at the Sundance Film Festival