Saturday Jan 21 2023
Anna Kendrick gets candid about Twilight costars becoming ‘most famous people’

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Anna Kendrick has recently opened up about the massive fame her Twilight costars received after the success of the cult vampire movie.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Anna, who played friend of Kristen Stewart in the hit movie, recounted, “At that time, I was this satellite figure in those movies.”

The Pitch Perfect star continued, “I could still walk down the street totally fine – though some of them did still recognise me from them.”

However, Anna noted that she was not “on most fans’ radar” in those days mainly because “I wasn’t playing a character that made people fantasise about vampires.”

The author of Scrappy Little Nobody recalled, “At the time, it felt like, ‘Oh, these people have become the most famous people on planet Earth, and it's going to stay this way forever’.”

Nevertheless, the obsession did not stay for long as Anna added, “Then they became the butt of every joke. It's very funny to me that that's happening. That's very wild.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anna can be seen in her new movie Alice, Darling. 

