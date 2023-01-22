Johnny Depp starts following Brooke Shields who says she was raped as a young actress

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has crossed more than 28 million followers on Instagram. The actor is followed by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Saldana and several others on the photo and video sharing app.

Depp, however, follows back only a handful of people. The new addition to the list of the people the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is following on Instagram is Brooke Shields who has revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday.

The former supermodel did not reveal the identity of her attacker, but said she met with the man -- someone she already knew -- soon after she graduated college, believing it was a work meeting to discuss casting her in a new movie.

He took her back to his hotel, claiming he would call her a taxi from his room. He instead disappeared to the bathroom before returning naked and assaulting her, she said.

"I didn't fight that much... I just absolutely froze," Shields recalled in the documentary.

"I thought that my one 'no' should have been enough. And I just thought 'stay alive and get out.'"

After the incident, Shields recalled phoning her friend and security head Gavin de Becker, who told her: "That's rape."

She replied "I'm not willing to believe that," and has not spoken of the incident publicly until now.