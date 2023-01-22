Jonathan Majors jacked up for 'Magazine Dreams' in old school way

Jonathan Majors impressed the fans and critics with his muscular physique in the film Magazine Dreams.

During an interview with Variety, the Marvel star revealed his over-the-top diet for the role, "I'm 6 feet tall. I'm 202 pounds," adding, "In order to sustain that and to grow that you have to eat as much protein that you weigh. I ate 6,100 calories a day for about four months. That included the pre-work and the post-work of Creed III."



"The normal bodybuilder works out two times a day," Majors continued. "I'm playing Killian Maddox… Playing him, you don't ** around. What ended up happening is I would train two hours, two times a day for the movie and a third time after wrap.

Meanwhile, you eat six times a day. Lots of chicken. Lots of elk. That's just for me. I like it."

In a separate interview with Deadline, the Creed star also admitted that the diet and exercise regimen wasn't exactly easy for him: "The bodybuilding, changing the body, it's the hardest thing I've ever done in my life."

Magazine Dreams follows a bodybuilder story whose fascination for stardom turns ugly as his obsession with workouts threatens to damage his body.