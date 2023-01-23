Prince Harry and Meghan purchase new car after Spare's success

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly bought a new Range Rover after the Duke of Sussex's book became a huge success.

The couple, however, have attracted criticism for buying £119,000 car for their security.

A report in UK'S Daily Express, the car is not environment friendly as its CO2 emissions are 207g/km, which is reportedly more than double the recommended levels in California of 95g/km.

The report said California’s environmental rules also state that vehicles should be 54.5miles to the gallon by next year but the car falls short of this goal by almost 20 miles per gallon.



The publication further reported that Harry and Meghan's security personnel have been spotted in the Range Rover.

Harry's memoir, ‘Spare’, has sold almost half a million physical copies in Britain, making it the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.







