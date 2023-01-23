 
Prince Harry's book makes Netflix want 'second bit of pie': Insider

Prince Harry's book has made Netflix want more content on their streaming site.

With the success of his memoir 'Spare', Harry is asked to do another project with the OTT giant.

The insider, who works for Netflix, told The Sun: "Harry’s memoir has certainly been a talking point, and while many may think that executives would be annoyed at the volume of revelations in Spare versus the show, in truth they were different scenarios.

“They scored great viewing figures and want a second bite of the pie.

"The gloves are off now for Harry, and Netflix feels they are in prime position for a second project.

"Moving forward, the aftermath of what happens to Harry and Meghan will be fascinating to viewers.

"We know that the couple films material all the time, so there remains a treasure trove left, which could make for dynamite viewing.

"However, for such a deal to move forward, the couple would have to open up the doors of their Montecito home.

"There is no doubt audiences have been excited by watching Harry speak about his life. The interest remains huge."

