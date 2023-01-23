 
entertainment
Kylie Jenner fans ask her to change son's name again: Here's why

Kylie Jenner finally revealed her son’s new name on Saturday, however, fans of the reality TV star are urging her to change it again after discovering what it means in Arabic.

The Kardashians star unveiled her baby boy’s photos on Instagram and announced that his new moniker is “Aire” which means “lion of God” in Hebrew as per metro.co.uk.

Following this, journalist Antoinette Lattouf pointed out that, in Arabic, the name of Kylie’s son refers to a man’s genitals.

Some other social media users also took to social media to point out what “Aire” means in Arabic as one wrote, “Kylie Jenner named her son ‘AIRE’ only if she knows what this means in Arabic.”

“kylie named her son ‘Aire’ and it means something real nasty in Arabic lmaoooo,” one tweeted while another quipped, “That poor kid is going to be renamed again.”

"Not Kylie Jenner calling her son Aire??? LOOOOOOOL she can never take him to an Arabic speaking country," one person joked.

Another added: "As an Arabic speaker, I couldn’t help but giggle at the name of Kylie’s son."


