Inside Beyonce’s lit Dubai concert: ‘It’s a hint of what’s to come’

Beyoncé set the stage on fire at Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal hotel for which she took a whooping sum of $24 million.



At her luxurious show, the Grammy winner was supported by her husband Jay Z and three kids: Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy, who even joined her mother on-stage to perform Brown Skin Girl.

The Crazy in Love hitmaker exuded glamour in a gorgeous sequinned gown on the red-carpet and later changed into a corseted yellow floor-length outfit.

The concert, which marked the comeback of the singer on stage after her last performance in 2018, was attended by several A-list celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright.

Rochelle And Marvin Humes, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, Liam Payne and his new girlfriend Kate Cassidy were also spotted enjoying the show.

Supermodel Bar Refaeli, Jodie Kidd, Kirsty Gallacher, former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh and ex-boxer Amir Khan also jetted off to see Beyoncé perform on-stage.

An insider shared inside details with The Sun, they said, “Guests were offered hair and make-up before the gig and given a VIP gold bracelet for access instead of a bog-standard wristband.”

"It was the hottest ticket in the country, perhaps the world,” the source added. “It was an intimate, personal set, with a beautiful gold sun backdrop and dancers in red.”

“It’s a hint of what’s to come with Beyonce’s upcoming tour,” the outlet shared.

The concert, which lasted for one hour and 15 minutes, reportedly made the singer earn £266k a minute.