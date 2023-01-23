 
Lady Gaga feels it was brave of Taylor Swift to talk about her eating disorder

Lady Gaga sang praises for Taylor Swift for talking about her eating disorder as she commented on a TikTok featuring a resurfaced video of Swift talking about her eating disorder, as reported by People.

Lady Gaga reacted to a clip of Taylor talking about her eating disorder in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana.

The clip featured Taylor saying, "I don't care as much if somebody points out that I have gained weight, it's just something that makes my life better. There's always some standard of beauty that you're not meeting."

She further added, "Because, if you're thin enough, then you don't have the figure that everybody wants. But if you have enough weight on you to have a good figure, then your stomach isn't flat enough. It's all just impossible."

Lady Gaga commented, "That's really brave everything you said ???? wow."

Gaga had also previously shared about dealing with eating disorders when she revealed that she suffered from bulimia and anorexia since she was 15.

