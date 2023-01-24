 
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Jessie James Decker doesn't regret posting controversial picture of kids' abs

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Jessie James Decker doesn't regret posting controversial picture of kids' abs

Jessie James Decker talked about a picture of her kids' abs which she shared on social media in a recent interview. The picture created a controversy but the actor doesn't regret sharing it, as reported by Fox News.

Jessie shared an image of her daughter and two sons in swimsuits on social media in November. The picture made rounds on social media and the actor was criticised over her children's abs.

Jessie said about the picture, "You know what’s really funny is there are times where I will post something on Instagram and I will be like, ‘That may cause this but whatever’ or ‘That may be taken in a funny way, I don’t care.’ I literally posted that and didn’t even think twice."

She further added, "So hours go by and all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ Like, I couldn’t believe the reaction. I was so confused, but there was never one moment where it upset me."

Jessie previously said in an interview that criticism does not bother her.

