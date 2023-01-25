 
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes replacement not ABC priority?

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

ABC is still undecided whether to fire Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes amid reports GMA3 hosts are shown the door.

According to TMZ, the studio's top brass's main priority is investigating whether the anchors' love affair violated company protocols.

Holmes is also under scrutiny over allegations of having multiple affairs on the set, with the recent one with an intern.

Contrary to the reports of DeMarco Morgan filling in the role of the 45-year-old rather permanently.

The insiders confided to the gossip that it just isn't the case, and he isn't currently being "tested" to take over the position.

While the same goes for Rhiannon Ally, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos, who headlined the show in the absence of Robach and Holmes.

The sources added that the studio would fill spots when the investigation concludes, and the pair's fate is decided.

Meanwhile, Holmes and Robach sprung up their lawyers, Eric George and Andrew Brettler, respectively, to respond to ABC legally.

The suspended anchors reportedly sharpened their legal case by bringing the race angle if the studio decided to swing an axe at them.

"Has ABC ever used the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline 2 consenting adults at equal levels when both were white?"

