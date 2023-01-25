Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him

BUCHAREST: Andrew Tate said on Wednesday there was no justice in Romania and that the case file against him in a criminal investigation for alleged human trafficking and rape was empty.



Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been in police custody since Dec. 29 pending an ongoing criminal investigation on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, accusations they deny.

Last week, a Romanian court extended their detention until Feb. 27. Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

They also said Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer who holds US and British nationality, raped one of the victims in March last year, which he had denied.

"They know we have done nothing wrong," Tate told reporters as he was brought in for further questioning by anti-organised crime prosecutors, the first comments made to the media since his arrest.

"This file is completely empty. Of course it's unjust, there is no justice in Romania unfortunately."

Asked whether he has hurt women, Tate said: "Of course not."

Earlier this month, Romanian authorities said they had seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.99 million), including luxury cars and properties as a part of the investigation.

"There is no evidence against me," Tristan Tate told reporters on Wednesday. "The authorities are planning to steal my cars and steal my money. That is why I am in jail."

Prosecutors have said the seizure was meant to prevent the assets being sold or concealed.