 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Camilla makes emotional visit to a charity close to her heart amid Harry's attacks

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Camilla makes emotional visit to a charity close to her heart amid Harrys attacks

Queen Consort Camilla, who has been raising awareness about the risks of osteoporosis for years, made an emotional visit to support 'devastating' illness that impacted her family on Wednesday.

King Charles's wife was in high spirits as she arrived at the newly-opened offices of the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS), an organisation the royal has been supporting for years. During the visit, the royal had the chance to meet staff, volunteers and people in the helpline team.

Royal family has shared the pictures and a clip from Camilla's visit to the charity.

The ROS, the largest national charity in the UK dedicated to improving bone health and beating osteoporosis, was formally known as the National Osteoporosis Society with which Camilla has a long history.

Camilla has been vocal for decades about the importance to get checked and learning about the potential risks of developing the bone disease, which she has described as "devastating".

Last October, Camilla launched the appeal as she promoted an online questionnaire focused on osteoporosis, saying in a statement: "Both my grandmother and my mother died as a result of osteoporosis.

More From Entertainment:

Andrea Riseborough says ‘hard to believe’ over Oscars Nomination for To Leslie

Andrea Riseborough says ‘hard to believe’ over Oscars Nomination for To Leslie
Anne Heche’s son Atlas speaks up for the first time six months after mother’s death

Anne Heche’s son Atlas speaks up for the first time six months after mother’s death
Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him

Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him
Drew Barrymore hilariously recreates M3GAN’s viral dance move: Watch

Drew Barrymore hilariously recreates M3GAN’s viral dance move: Watch
Madonna biopic featuring Julia Garner 'no longer' moving forward: Here's why

Madonna biopic featuring Julia Garner 'no longer' moving forward: Here's why
Netflix 'You' tests fans knowledge with Prof. Moore's latest 'Pop Quiz'

Netflix 'You' tests fans knowledge with Prof. Moore's latest 'Pop Quiz'

King Charles, Princess Anne need to know what astrologer says about them

King Charles, Princess Anne need to know what astrologer says about them
Sarah Ferguson showers love over Princess Eugenie as she's expecting second child

Sarah Ferguson showers love over Princess Eugenie as she's expecting second child
Prince George to encounter ‘tough challenges’ when becomes king

Prince George to encounter ‘tough challenges’ when becomes king
Astrologer's another prediction about royal family comes true

Astrologer's another prediction about royal family comes true
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes replacement not ABC priority?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes replacement not ABC priority?
Prince William feels 'very betrayed' by Prince Harry

Prince William feels 'very betrayed' by Prince Harry