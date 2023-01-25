Till director Chinonye Chukwu calls out ‘unabashed misogyny’ in Hollywood after Oscar snub

Till director Chinonye Chukwu has recently spoken out about “unabashed misogyny towards Black women” in Hollywood following the 2023 Oscar nominations.



On Tuesday, the nominations were announced for the 95th Academy Awards and surprisingly, the biggest snubs came in the Best Actress category after Till star Danielle Deadwyler and The Woman King’s Viola Davis missed out nominations.

It is pertinent to mention that the critically acclaimed biopic Till didn’t receive any nominations in this year’s Oscars.

Sharing reaction to the Oscars announcement, Till director took to Instagram and posted a photo in which she could be seen sitting next to civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams, who was featured in the movie per BBC.

“We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women,” she wrote in the caption.

Chukwu added, “And yet. I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life – regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance.”

In the comment section, British actress Susan Wokoma said, “KEEP ON KEEP ON.”



One of her followers commented, “You should have been nominated for both Till and Clemency. I have only paid attention to award season the last few years because of your movies.”

Reportedly, this year’s Oscar nomination for Best Actress category was highlighted mainly because of the inclusion of Ana de Armas for Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde and Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie.