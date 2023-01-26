Prince Harry likes to make friends who don't remind him 'he is Spare'

 
Prince Harry talks about the kind of people he likes to befriend.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir 'Spare' talks about how he has always picked mates, who treated him like just another person.

Prince Harry writes in his book: "I made some mates. It wasn’t easy. I had special requirements. I needed someone who wouldn’t tease me about being royal, someone who wouldn’t so much as mention my being the Spare. 

He adds in 'Spare': "I needed someone who’d treat me normal, which meant ignoring the armed bodyguard sleeping down the hall, whose job was to keep me from being kidnapped or assassinated. (To say nothing of the electronic tracker and panic alarm I carried with me at all times.) My mates all met these criteria.

