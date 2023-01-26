 
Thursday Jan 26 2023
Warner Bros saves face by 'ghosting' the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise?

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Warner Bros. has been accused of trying to save face by dumping Fantastic Beasts franchise and not controversial Ezra Miller, said YouTuber ThatUmbrellaGuy (TUG).

The debt-ridden studio is said to shelving the first two movies of the franchise amid regret to rope in Ezra as the face of series.

The YouTuber said that the “renewed conversations” and controversies with in the studio hints that they appear to be ghosting the franchise amid continued investment in Ezra and The Flash.

TUG said that Warner Bros. want to shelve it all “and get it away from their brand,” especially part 2 which features Ezra’s strong presence.

He said that they “decided to make Ezra Miller the face of the franchise while unceremoniously firing JD back in November 2020. Now they want to get away from that franchise in any way possible to the point that they're talking about not only shelving these movies but they're talking about selling them elsewhere.”

“Fantastic Beasts is done even actors that are attached to this actors that should know what is happening or telling you we don't know what's going on,” he continued. “We haven't been in formed of anything and you're ghosting movies the actors they're not being prepared for it meaning they're not filming anything right now.”

