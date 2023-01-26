Prince Harry 'in the driving seat' not Meghan Markle, claims royal author

A royal biographer has claimed that Prince Harry was "in the driving seat" when the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals and relocated in the US to live a financially independent life.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie responded to the claims that the Duchess of Sussex influenced in any way Prince Harry's decision over his exit from the Firm, his family or any other aspect of his life, saying she has no magic power.

"It's bizarre, because I think that the image that is often portrayed is that Meghan is a sort of witch-like character that has cast a spell over Harry and he is unable to make a decision for himself, to think straight, to treat his relationship with his family in the way that he wants or tell his own story without her involvement," Scobie, during his appearance on the YouTube channel of Common Sense, said:

The author's apparently tried to hit at the claims that Harry sees things from Meghan's eyes and the Duke is influence by the Duchess who allegedly rules his thoughts.