Friday Jan 27 2023
Prince Harry warned by ex-CIA official

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Prince Harry has landed himself in trouble by boasting about the killing of Taliban fighters in his newly released memoir 'Spare'. 

An ex-CIA official has urged Harry - who served for ten years in the UK military and undertook two tours of Afghanistan - to beef up his security, warning Harry may be entitled to extra security from authorities in the US. 

Security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been a matter of controversy since they stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to Montecito in The United States.

Now counter-terrorism officer Bruce Riedel has told The Sun: “Harry can make a case for security protection as a distinguished foreign guest. Some ambassadors are given special protection. It would help if the British government weighed in.

“He has taken a risk in his statement about killing 25 Taliban but it is not a big risk. The Taliban do not have an international reach and especially not in the United States.

“In twenty years of war with America they never operated in the US. An angry Afghan American acting on his own might be a threat but most of the Afghan American community is against the Taliban.”

