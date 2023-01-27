 
Friday Jan 27 2023
Web Desk

Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour

Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Madonna is currently gearing up for her highly-anticipated 40th anniversary Celebration tour and the singer is making it all about her ‘fans.’

The Queen of Pop, 64, has made sure that the upcoming tour will turn into a gift for her admirers as she has added a fifth London date following fans’ overwhelming demand.

Madonna has added a fifth show to her line-up of 2023 London shows at the O2 Arena. The hit singer will play for another night on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 to close the tour.

The previous four London dates are set for October and three of them are already sold out.

Madonna’s fans in U.K. who missed out on the initial ticket sales will get another chance to secure tickets to a live performance.

Last week, Madonna added 23 new dates across North America and Europe tour, with second shows in Miami, Las Vegas, Milan, Barcelona, as well as three nights in Paris and four nights in New York and Los Angeles.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will kick-off on July 15 in Vancouver. The global musical fest will take fans on her artistic journey through four decades, paying homage to New York city where her career in music began 40 years ago.

Tickets for the newly announced fifth London show in December go on sale January 27 at madonna.com.

