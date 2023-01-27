 
Friday Jan 27 2023
Prince Andrew a reigning danger to the monarchy: report

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Royal experts have just stepped forward to address the danger Prince Andrew poses to Buckingham Palace.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has brought this claim to light.

He weighed in on everything while speaking to Fox News Digital.

He started by pointing out how, “If it is true that he no longer occupies rooms at Buckingham Palace, though this will doubtless be explained away as part of the 10-year renovation of the palace, it is a sign that King Charles and the Prince of Wales are determined that he should in the future be on the periphery of royal life.”

“They are all too aware of the public’s hostility toward him [and] the aura of entitlement… He does not seem inclined to live quietly, privately, possibly to help run the royal estates, which would make sense.”

“Since he does not appear to take advice, he remains a danger to the image of the monarchy as he is disinclined to live in the shadows.”

“The institution has to cope with vengeful attacks from an embittered Harry and Meghan. But Andrew, with his refusal to accept what he brought about by his disastrous friendships and personal decisions, is also a danger to it.”

