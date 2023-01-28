Tom Cruise makes first appearance after landing Oscar nod for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise appeared in good spirits as he was spotted leaving posh French eatery in London's Mayfair on Friday evening.

The Mission Impossible star, 60, made first public appearance since earning the Oscar nomination for his role as a producer on the 2022 blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise was clicked outside La Petite Maison restaurant. He looked dapper in a navy shirt which he paired with a matching bootcut jeans. The Top Gun actor donned casual look for the dinner outing in town.

While the Edge of Tomorrow star earned his career’s fourth Oscar nod, he was snubbed for the Best Actor awards at the 95th Academy Awards.

Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick has scored six nominations including Best Picture. The sequel will compete along with Elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Fabelmans.

The 95th Academy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on March 12.