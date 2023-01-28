Jane Fonda expresses ‘worry’ over Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella reboot

Jane Fonda has recently explained why she’s worried about the upcoming Barbarella remake featuring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fonda also clarified that she’d no involvement with the new movie.

“I try not to. Because I worry about what it's going to be,” said the 85-year-old.

However, Fonda explained that she had a few ideas of her own on how to film Barbarella, but she told outlet that it was met with deaf ears by the producer.

“I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to. But it could have been a truly feminist movie,” stated Fonda.

At the time, Fonda was 31 when this movie was released therefore, her views were different.



“I saw women as weak,” she mentioned.

Fonda continued, “From a very early age, I always thought, ‘I’ve got to hitch my wagon to a man.’”

Later in 1972, when Fonda became an outspoken anti-Vietnam War activist, she began meeting women different from the women she used to meet and grew up with at an all-girls schools, that she discovered “feminism and women’s friendships”.

“I’ve become a much healthier person,” remarked Fonda.

The actress added, “It’s taught me to not be afraid of vulnerability, not be afraid to ask for help, even though it’s really hard for me to do that.”