Katharine McPhee and David Foster want more kids

Katharine McPhee talked about her family plans with her husband David Foster in a recent interview and shared that they would love to have more children as she loves being a mother, as reported by Fox News.

Katharine revealed that she is interested in having another child after she welcomed her first child, son Rennie, in February 2021; however, she added that she is not in a crazy rush to do so. She added that she loves being a mother.

Katharine said, "I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see. We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it."

Katharine also talked about Rennie's musical talents, "So far, I would say his singing isn't his strong suit. I mean, he's under 2, so I'm not trying to be too critical here."

Katharine met David in 2006 when she was a contestant on American Idol and the duo got married in 2019. Rennie is the sixth child for Foster and the first for McPhee.