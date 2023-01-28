 
Priscilla Presley thanks fans for support after daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death

Priscilla Presley took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the support she has received from the fans after the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, as reported by Fox News.

Priscilla wrote, "To YOU, I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is."

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on January 12 at the age of 54, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency

Priscilla shared a statement on the death of her daughter, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."

