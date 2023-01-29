 
Katy Perry weighs in on calling Billie Eilish's music 'boring': 'What was I thinking?'

Katy Perry weighs in on the moment she turned down Billie Eilish’s request for a collab, thinking her song Ocean Eyes was just ‘too boring’.

The admission has been made in a face-to-face Q & A session that took place between Katy and her fans.

According to Pop Crave, it was there that she got candid over everything.

For those unversed, the converastion arose in the middle of a concert event and Perry addressed this ‘mistake’ in front of fans all around.

She admitted that when being asked to join in on Ocean Eyes, she felt the song was ‘too boring’ and passed on it.

This wound up being the “biggest mistake” the most “huge mistake” of her entire career.

She was even quoted saying, “[Someone] sent me an email one time that was: ‘Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records].”

“It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl, and I was like, ‘Meh, boring. -- Big mistake. Huge mistake.”

