Prince Harry ‘Spare’ in another controversy thanks to artist Jake Chapman

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare sparked a series of controversies ever since it was released but the book still managed to break best-selling records.

However, just when fans thought the buzz around the book died down, another controversy could spring up after as Jake Chapman dared to decorate the book cover.

Writing for Daily Mail, Emily Prescott reported that the renowned artists has been selling modified copies of the tell-all memoir through his company Heimlich Productions.

The modified-cover book is being sold for £1,000 whereas the original book is available for purchase at £14 on Amazon.

The 15 copies of the book have been modified with the help of watercolour ink and acrylic paint. Jake explains his latest work: “The cover was begging to be rectified.”

Despite the gruesome alteration of the book, all copies of the book were sold out. 

