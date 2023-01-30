ABC accused Amy Robach 'alcoholic' in 'GMA3' exit talks: Report

ABC reportedly went overboard in mediation talks with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes GMA3 exit.



According to TMZ, the network brought up issues in negotiations that the anchor violated ABC policy by possessing alcohol in her dressing room.

However, a source confided to Page Six that they were sealed, and Robach didn't take them to the office.

"That's how ridiculous that has gotten. In media, you get sent bottles [as gifts], and the bottles in her room were sealed."

"Everything they are bringing up is so minor, having to do with Amy."

"They are using any excuse," the insider adds. "Other people in the office also have alcohol, it's everywhere, and it's unopened."

The studio also reportedly leveled allegations against Robach being drunk at work the morning following the College Football National Championship game.

However, the insider slammed the claim as "insane," adding that Robach was tired.

Meanwhile, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes celebrated their ABC departure after finalizing the deal with the studio's executives.

According to Daily Mail, the former GMA3 hosts were seen embracing each other excitedly hours after signing departure agreements with the studio.

The 49-year-old hugged Holmes with her legs wrapped around him while the 45-year-old scooped her up.

Per Page Six, the anchors-turned-lovers' recent outing at an L.A. restaurant was after the ex-co-hosts and ABC finalized their deals "signed, executed and done."