Monday Jan 30 2023
Meghan Markle 'desperate' to be at King Charles coronation

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘desperate’ to be part of King Charles coronation, a historic event.

The New Idea quoted an insider reported “Meghan knows that without their royal ties, they become less valuable.”

The source further said, “She [Meghan] wants the world’s eyes on them as they stand shoulder to shoulder with the King.”

According to the report, Prince Harry is uncertain if he will be invited, Meghan Markle does not want to lose her royal connection and so she is reportedly 'desperate' for her and Harry to be invited to King Charles coronation.

King Charles coronation will take place on May 6.

Meanwhile, royal expert Angela Levin has warned that Meghan and Harry’s presence at the ceremony could end in another royal bombshell.

