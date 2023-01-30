Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts

Fans gushed over Anne Hathaway shaking a leg on the dance floor at the after-party of Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week.

According to The Independent, The Dark Knight Rises star was present at the Valentino haute couture show in Paris.

Hathaway donned a beaded leopard print dress with matching tights at the event.

Afterward, the fashion show, The Devil Wears Prada star took to the dance floor at the fashion house’s after-party, where she was captured shaking a leg with guests.

A user posted a video on TikTok, where Hathaway could be seen having fun on the song Lady Marmalade from the Moulin Rouge track.

The video went viral and garnered over 11 million times. Fans applauded Hathaway for letting loose and enjoying herself.

“How do I party with Anne Hathaway?” one person asked, while another said: “She IS the moment.”

“I am obsessed with her,” someone else admitted.

The groovy dance video of the actor comes amid the 40-year-old opening up about the anxiety she feels about big events.

“I’m so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I’m in a place where I’m able to enjoy it differently."

“I used to come to these things, and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious. It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared.

“I’m just living life a little differently now and I’m enjoying it. I’m so focused and connected to my gratitude.”