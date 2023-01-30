 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts
Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts

Fans gushed over Anne Hathaway shaking a leg on the dance floor at the after-party of Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week.

According to The Independent, The Dark Knight Rises star was present at the Valentino haute couture show in Paris.

Hathaway donned a beaded leopard print dress with matching tights at the event.

Afterward, the fashion show, The Devil Wears Prada star took to the dance floor at the fashion house’s after-party, where she was captured shaking a leg with guests.

A user posted a video on TikTok, where Hathaway could be seen having fun on the song Lady Marmalade from the Moulin Rouge track.

The video went viral and garnered over 11 million times. Fans applauded Hathaway for letting loose and enjoying herself.

“How do I party with Anne Hathaway?” one person asked, while another said: “She IS the moment.”

“I am obsessed with her,” someone else admitted.

The groovy dance video of the actor comes amid the 40-year-old opening up about the anxiety she feels about big events.

“I’m so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I’m in a place where I’m able to enjoy it differently."

“I used to come to these things, and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious. It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared.

“I’m just living life a little differently now and I’m enjoying it. I’m so focused and connected to my gratitude.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William snubs call of Prince Harry for talks amid reports of peace deal

Prince William snubs call of Prince Harry for talks amid reports of peace deal
Jennifer Lopez's reaction over ex-husband Marc Anthony's fourth wedding

Jennifer Lopez's reaction over ex-husband Marc Anthony's fourth wedding
Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet to be removed from the line of succession?

Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet to be removed from the line of succession?
Actor Annie Wersching loses battle to cancer, dies at 45

Actor Annie Wersching loses battle to cancer, dies at 45
When Angelina Jolie said she's less inclined to 'feel' for Shiloh than her adopted kids

When Angelina Jolie said she's less inclined to 'feel' for Shiloh than her adopted kids

Jane Fonda talks ‘slapping scene’ with Jennifer Lopez in ‘Monster-in-Law’

Jane Fonda talks ‘slapping scene’ with Jennifer Lopez in ‘Monster-in-Law’
Gerard Pique girlfriend hiding in parents' home after Shakira diss track

Gerard Pique girlfriend hiding in parents' home after Shakira diss track
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ wins Best Picture at AARP’s Movies for Grownups awards

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ wins Best Picture at AARP’s Movies for Grownups awards
Britney Spears says she’s not ‘having a breakdown’ as she reactivates Instagram

Britney Spears says she’s not ‘having a breakdown’ as she reactivates Instagram

Romeo Beckham pays sweet tribute to David Beckham, gets matching body art

Romeo Beckham pays sweet tribute to David Beckham, gets matching body art