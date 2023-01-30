Taylor Swift in relationship with transgender man?

Music sensation Taylor Swift has left fans guessing about her future relationship as she cast transgender man as her love interest in new music video.



Swifties appeared gushing over the artist's new music video which features a transgender male model, Laith Ashley, as her love interest.



The 33-year-old songstress released the clip for 'Lavender Haze', written and directed by herself, on Friday and it's receiving heaps of praise from fans and activists alike.

"No but the fact that the lavender haze music video has a trans actor as the male lead I love taylor swift," one fan tweeted along with an emoji of the transgender flag. Another wrote: "I’m happy Laith got this amazing opportunity."

Another penned: "I love that Taylor Swift can make a statement without making a statement."

While, some of Taylor Swift's fans speculate that their favourite star, who thinks believes every one betrays' may have in relationship with a transgender man in future.