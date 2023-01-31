 
Meghan Trainor is writing a book detailing her motherhood journey

Meghan Trainor is expecting her second child and she is also gearing up to release her first book.

The singer’s first book, Dear Future Mama, will hit shelves on April 25th, 2023.

In the book, she opens up about her experience with pregnancy, with weigh-in from her OB-GYN, registered dietician and personal trainer. “I’m an open book, and I love telling everybody everything about my grossness and all my truths,” the All About that Bass crooner told People Magazine.

“When someone goes, ‘Oh my God, me too,’ then it makes me feel like I’m not alone, and I’m like, ‘I’m not weird, my body’s not different. It’s normal’.”

Trainor also appeared on the Today show Monday morning, January 30th, 2023, to talk about her second pregnancy.

“We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the ‘Today’ show (that) I will have the most babies in the world,” she said. “It finally happened, and we’re so excited.”

Talking about the inspiration behind her book, she elucidated.

“When I was pregnant, I felt very alone,” she said on the show. “It was also COVID times so I didn’t have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don’t want anyone else to feel like that. So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was.”

The book, whose full title is Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood, is described as “a heartfelt and humorous guide for expectant mamas and their partners inspired by Meghan’s own journey into motherhood,” and “offers expert insights from Meghan’s own personal trainer, registered dietitian, husband, and ob-gyn.”

