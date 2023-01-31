 
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Ashton Kutcher says there were no sparks between him, Mila Kunis on 'That '70s Show'

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Ashton Kutcher revealed there was “zero romantic connection” between him and his wife Mila Kunis back when they starred in the That '70s Show.

The No Strings Attached star said their 5-year age-gap was the reason that there was no spark between them while they shot the teen sitcom.

During an appearance on BBC fixture, Kutcher discussed his relationship with Kunis, “We’re in a completely different place in our relationship now than where we were then.”

“When we were there, she was 15 years old, I was 20 years old, there was zero romantic connection between the two of us,” he added.

The husband-wife duo returned for the spinoff of the hit show titled That ‘90s Show for Netflix reviving their roles as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso.

Talking about the new show, he said, “To go back and have it be this new shared experience was really wild and nostalgic and there’s so many memories that come alive like when you see the basement again or these characters that were so much a part of our lives for so long.”

“It was super nostalgic for us and really fun and I’m excited for these kids that are hopefully going to get to experience the same ride that we got to go on when we were their age,” the actor added.

