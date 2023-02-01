 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

James Gunn responds to 'Shazam' star's anti-Pfizer tweet amid backlash

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

James Gunn responds to Shazams star anti Pfizer tweet amid backlash
James Gunn responds to 'Shazam's star anti Pfizer tweet amid backlash

James Gunn respoded back to the backlash Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor Zachary Levi recently received for his tweet against Pfizer vaccine.

Levi, 42, recently created quite the “fury” on social media after tweeting a message that was anti-Pfizer.

The Shazam actor quote-tweeted a message by Lyndon Wood that read, “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world.” he captioned the tweet writing “Hardcore agree.”

Gunn who is serving as the new boss at DC addressed the backlash during the presentation of their new projects when a reporter asked, “Zach Levi, a couple of days ago, tweeted something about vaccines, got some people upset. Don’t know if you have a comment on that.”

The filmmaker 56, responded, “Actors, filmmakers I work with are going to say things that I agree with and things that I don’t agree with. That’s going to happen. I don’t have a list of things that somebody should say because of what I think. I can’t be changing my plans all the time because an actor says something that I don’t agree with.”

“By the same token, if someone is doing something morally reprehensible, that’s a different story. We have to take that stuff into account. It’s a balance, it’s a modern world, it’s a different place” he further added.

Although Levi in his tweet did not mention Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, but people on Twitter took his tweet as being anti-vax.

Amid the backlash, Levi aslo tweeted a link to a press release from The Department of Justice which announced the drug company was set to pay $2.3 billion in a settlement for fraudulent marketing.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to premiere on March 17, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz’s father suing wedding planners for quitting after 9 days

Nicola Peltz’s father suing wedding planners for quitting after 9 days
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s loyalty to King Charles hailed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s loyalty to King Charles hailed
Spotify CEO laments $230 million loss months after Meghan Markle podcast

Spotify CEO laments $230 million loss months after Meghan Markle podcast
Prince William tells food bank workers ‘too much nattering’ going on with Kate Middleton

Prince William tells food bank workers ‘too much nattering’ going on with Kate Middleton
Megan Fox says she think she ‘made’ Machine Gun Kelly when she was 4-year-old

Megan Fox says she think she ‘made’ Machine Gun Kelly when she was 4-year-old
Amy Robach family 'move on' from anchor's affair mess?

Amy Robach family 'move on' from anchor's affair mess?
Gisele Bündchen rumoured to talk Tom Brady divorce in upcoming interview

Gisele Bündchen rumoured to talk Tom Brady divorce in upcoming interview
Prince Andrew branded 'entitled buffoon' amid bid to restore reputation

Prince Andrew branded 'entitled buffoon' amid bid to restore reputation
King Charles seeks Princess Anne help for reconciliation with Prince Harry: report

King Charles seeks Princess Anne help for reconciliation with Prince Harry: report
Late Queen Elizabeth’s best friend dies aged 97 in latest royal tragedy

Late Queen Elizabeth’s best friend dies aged 97 in latest royal tragedy
Ashton Kutcher gets candid about ex Demi Moore’s bombshell 2019 memoir

Ashton Kutcher gets candid about ex Demi Moore’s bombshell 2019 memoir
Khloe Kardashian accompanies Tristan Thompson to hospital amid reconciliation rumours

Khloe Kardashian accompanies Tristan Thompson to hospital amid reconciliation rumours